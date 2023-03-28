Senat re-signed with the Buccaneers on a one-year deal Tuesday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
Senat will stay in Tampa after logging 17 tackles (10 solo) and a sack in 12 games for them last season. The 2018 third-round pick is currently the only nose tackle on the roster other than Vita Vea, and Senat will look to provide solid depth behind the star defender next season.
