Senat re-signed with the Buccaneers on a one-year deal Tuesday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Senat will stay in Tampa after logging 17 tackles (10 solo) and a sack in 12 games for them last season. The 2018 third-round pick is currently the only nose tackle on the roster other than Vita Vea, and Senat will look to provide solid depth behind the star defender next season.

More News