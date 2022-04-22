Senat signed a one-year, league minimum deal with the Buccaneers on Friday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Senat was sidelined for the majority of the 2021 campaign due to an undisclosed injury and was waived by Atlanta in November after failing to make an appearance. He last played in 2020, when he had four tackles across five games for the Falcons. Auman suggests that Senat will challenge the returning practice-squad players for a backup spot on the initial 53-man roster.
