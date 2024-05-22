Hellams (concussion) participated in OTAs on Tuesday.
Hellams entered concussion protocols as the 2023 season came to an end, but he is now healthy and ready to compete. The Alabama product saw his role grow as last season progressed and is expected to be the Falcons' starter at strong safety this season.
