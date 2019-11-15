Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Ready to rock
Trufant (toe) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's tilt against the Panthers, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Trufant was a limited participant in Friday's practice, but it looks like he's ready to retake the field without any restrictions. The 29-year-old's return comes at a good time for Atlanta's secondary, which was short handed with Kemal Ishmael (concussion) ruled out. Trufant stands to draw his usual start at cornerback across from Isaiah Oliver.
