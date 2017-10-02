Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Gets fifth rushing touchdown
Freeman rushed 18 times for 58 yards and a touchdown while catching both of his targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 23-17 loss to Buffalo.
Freeman got twice as many carries as Tevin Coleman, but gained 21 fewer yards. While his one-yard score late in the second quarter gave Atlanta a 10-7 halftime advantage, the team was unable to hold on to the edge and suffered its first loss of the season. Despite averaging 4.1 yards per carry to Coleman's 6.3, Freeman has received 70 of the 99 carries between the two while scoring five rushing touchdowns in four weeks.
