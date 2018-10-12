Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Not spotted Friday
Freeman (foot) was not spotted at Friday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Freeman did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, so unless he gets some work in behind the scenes Friday, his chances of playing in Week 6 are seemingly slim. The Falcons will reveal whether or not he has any chance to suit up Sunday when they release their final injury report of the week.
