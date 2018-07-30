Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Returns healthy for camp
Freeman (knee) looks like his old self early in training camp, Jason Butt of The Athletic Atlanta reports.
Freeman had a tumultuous 2017 campaign, suffering one concussion in August and another in November, then playing through PCL and MCL sprains in his right knee during the playoffs. Despite avoiding surgery, he was held out for the entire offseason program, ultimately waiting for the start of training camp to return to the practice field. Everything seems to be going well so far, as the fifth-year back has been a full participant with the first-team offense, albeit in sessions without pads. The next step is to see how he holds up during contact work over the next couple weeks.
More News
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Expected to attend passing camp•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Making progress in recovery from knee injury•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Rehabbing on side field•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Making progress with knee•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Could be ready for OTAs•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Avoiding knee surgery•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Mahomes
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Best 2018 fantasy football sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
QB Position Preview
If you missed our QB position preview coverage, it's all here. Everything you need to draft...
-
Deshaun Watson Fantasy stud
Deshaun Watson teased Fantasy owners with bombastic numbers in barely seven games last season....
-
Start-up dynasty mock draft review
Jamey Eisenberg reviews the results of our 12-team start-up dynasty mock draft and looks at...
-
QB bye-week cheat sheet
Sometimes the best plan involves planning. Save yourself a migraine and go into Draft Day with...