Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Returns healthy for camp

Freeman (knee) looks like his old self early in training camp, Jason Butt of The Athletic Atlanta reports.

Freeman had a tumultuous 2017 campaign, suffering one concussion in August and another in November, then playing through PCL and MCL sprains in his right knee during the playoffs. Despite avoiding surgery, he was held out for the entire offseason program, ultimately waiting for the start of training camp to return to the practice field. Everything seems to be going well so far, as the fifth-year back has been a full participant with the first-team offense, albeit in sessions without pads. The next step is to see how he holds up during contact work over the next couple weeks.