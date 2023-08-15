Darby (undisclosed) has reverted to the Falcons' injured reserve, per the NFL's transaction log.

Via Terrin Waack of the team's official website, Darby was only expected to be sidelined for a week or so after suffering a soft-tissue injury in Friday's 19-3 preseason opening win over the Dolphins. Thus, it would likely be advantageous for both he and the Falcons to reach an injury settlement once his health returns to par. If that does not occur, the pass catcher will be forced to miss the entire 2023 campaign.