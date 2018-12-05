Falcons' Josh Harris: Placed on IR
The Falcons placed Harris (undisclosed) on injured reserve, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Harris inked a three-year contract extension with the team in November, and although he'll miss the remainder of the season, he's expected to resume long-snapping duties for Atlanta in 2019. The Falcons signed Jon Condo to take Harris' place.
