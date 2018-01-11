Falcons' Julio Jones: Back at practice Thursday

Jones (ankle) was seen during the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The Falcons will provide an official update on the wideout when they release their official practice report, but even if Jones was just a limited participant, it's a good sign for his status heading into the weekend. After being held out Tuesday and Wednesday, head coach Dan Quinn said that Jones was still "on the right trajectory," and that appears to be the case, based on his presence on the field Thursday.