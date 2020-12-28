Interim coach Raheem Morris said Monday that Jones (hamstring) could suit up against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official sitereports.

Morris said "if he's able to play, he'll play" with regards to Jones, who hasn't played since Week 13 due to a lingering hamstring injury. The veteran wideout has made his desire to play again this season clear, and he received a platelet-rich plasma injection last week. Of course, with the Falcons already eliminated from playoff contention, it's always possible that the team takes a cautious approach to Jones' health if there's any chance of exacerbating his injury.