Falcons' Julio Jones: Healthier than last week

Coach Dan Quinn said Jones (hip/ribs) is ahead of last week's schedule, which may result in some practice reps Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Slated to test out his pair of injuries during walk-through, Jones could get clearance to practice one day earlier than Week 16 preparations. Even if he does, though, the Falcons are poised to take a cautious approach with the wide receiver, who battles health concerns on a near-weekly basis.