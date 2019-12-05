Play

Falcons' Julio Jones: On practice field again Thursday

Jones (shoulder) participated in Thursday's practice, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

The Falcons contained Jones to one limited walk-through prior to being inactive last Thursday against the Saints. As such, his ability to take part in back-to-back sessions this time around bodes well for his game-day availability. The team will reveal his activity level Thursday upon the release of its second Week 14 injury report.

