Falcons' Justin Bethel: Listed on Thursday's injury report
Bethel (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice session, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
An essential component to the Falcons kickoff and punt coverage units, Bethel returned from a two-game absence by suiting up for Atlanta's Week 6 game against Tampa Bay, recording three combined tackles in a 34-29 win. Bethel's presence on the roster has helped Atlanta improve from 32nd in kickoff return yards allowed per attempt in 2017, to 20th thus far this season. The Falcons hope to have the special teams ace in the lineup on Monday night, facing a Giants kickoff return team that ranks 12th in the NFL with 24.1 yards per attempt.
