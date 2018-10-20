Head coach Dan Quinn said that Hardy would see an increase in offensive involvement should either Mohamed Sanu (hip) or Calvin Ridley (ankle) be deemed inactive for Monday night's game against the Giants, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. "Marvin (Hall's) role will certainly increase and (Hardy's) role would increase, and the third would be Russell Gage," Quinn explained after Friday's practice session.

Hardy collected a career-high seven targets during the Falcons' Week 6 win over Tampa Bay, hauling in three of those passes for 33 receiving yards. Over the past three seasons, Hardy has two appearances in games when Sanu was inactive, and in those contests has compiled five catches for 43 yards and a touchdown (averaging 1.4 receptions and 13.9 yards per game for his career). Even if Hardy does play on a greater percentage of offensive snaps, Week 7 brings a less than favorable matchup opposing a Giants defense that has allowed the sixth-fewest wide receiver receptions in 2018 (67).