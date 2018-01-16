Falcons' Levine Toilolo: Hauls in one reception in divisional-round loss
Toilolo caught one of two targets for 12 yards in Saturday's divisional-round loss to the Eagles.
Toilolo had a bigger impact in the real world as a blocker than he did as a fantasy option in 2017, as he finished the year with 12 receptions for 122 yards and one touchdown. He's under contract for two more years, but Austin Hooper is the Falcons' tight end to own of the duo.
