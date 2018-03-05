Falcons' Matt Bryant: Agrees to three-year extension

The Falcons and Bryant agreed to a three-year extension Monday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

Bryant's lengthy career continues onward. After splitting the first seven years in the NFL with four different organizations, the 42-year-old just completed his ninth campaign with the Falcons, during which he's racked up at least 111 points in his seven full seasons with the squad. In 2016, in particular, Bryant notched a league-leading 158 points in the backs of a whopping 56 extra points and 37 field goals en route to an appearance in Super Bowl LI. With a commitment through the 2020 season, he'll have a chance to continue marching up the ranks of all-time leading scorers (he ranks 17th, as of the conclusion of 2017).