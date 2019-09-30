Falcons' Matt Bryant: Misses second field goal of 2019
Bryant went 1-for-2 on field-goal tries, and converted his lone extra-point attempt during Sunday's 24-10 loss to Tennessee.
The ageless wonder Bryant has been far from his usual productive self in terms of fantasy output, drawing only five field-goal attempts in four games, and missing on two of those tries. As a benefactor of a prolific Falcons offense, Bryant converted on exactly 34 field goals in both 2016 and 2017, but has only been afforded 26 attempts in 17 appearances since. Week 5 presents a hopeful matchup, as Bryant and the Falcons oppose a Texans team that has conceded an average of 2.8 field-goal attempts per game as a byproduct of a red zone defense that was tied for 14th in opponent red-zone touchdown percentage entering Week 4.
