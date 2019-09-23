Falcons' Matt Bryant: Converts 34-yarder

Bryant made his only field-goal attempt from 34 yards and all three extra points in Sunday's loss to the Colts.

Bryant's perfect on all six extra point attempts this season, and he's made two of three field goals with one coming from 50 yards. His next contest will be against the Titans, who allowed two field goals over 40 yards in Week 3.

