Falcons' Matt Bryant: Sitting out preseason game
Bryant (undisclosed) will not play in Friday's preseason game against the Chiefs.
Bryant has no reason to rush back into action, so it's not surprising he will take the week off as he continues to recover from the undisclosed issue. The veteran placekicker is nearing a return, but it's David Martin who should handle the duties against the Chiefs.
