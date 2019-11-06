Falcons' Matt Ryan: Limited after bye week
Ryan (ankle) was limited in practice Wednesday.
As coach Dan Quinn expected, Ryan took the practice field to kick off Week 10 prep, albeit with a cap on his reps. After sitting out Week 8 due to a sprained right ankle and with the benefit of the Falcons' bye week, Ryan seems to be trending in the right direction to return to action. Ultimately, his listing on the team's next two injury reports will be key to determining whether or not he'll be active Sunday at New Orleans.
