Ryan and the Falcons are expected to resume in-person practice Friday after the team opted for a virtual workout Thursday when an assistant coach was confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

After defensive tackle Marlon Davidson tested positive for the coronavirus Tuesday, the Falcons were able to hold their first practice under interim head coach Raheem Morris on Wednesday since all other players and team personnel tested negative. Though a coach has now tested positive, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network relays that the Falcons were still given the option of reopening their facility later Thursday to resume practicing. Instead, Atlanta has chosen to wait until Friday to resume in-person workouts out of an abundance of caution, and as of now, the NFL has no plans to postpone the Falcons-Vikings game set for Sunday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.