The Falcons placed Hart (concussion) on injured reserve Tuesday, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

Hart sustained a concussion during the Falcons' 13-13 preseason tie versus Cincinnati, and he was moved to injured reserve prior to making Atlanta's final 53-man roster Tuesday. Therefore, barring any injury settlement with the team, he will now be forced to remain on this list for the entire 2023 campaign. The 5-foot-8 wideout totaled 11 receptions for 82 yards over the first three seasons of his career in Seattle, so he was likely a longshot to survive the team's final roster cuts from the get-go.