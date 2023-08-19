Coach Arthur Smith said after Friday's 13-13 preseason tie with the Bengals that Hart was examined for a head injury during the game, Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site reports.

On Hart's only target of the night, he fell hard on his helmet while attempting to haul in a pass from Taylor Heinicke on fourth-and-2 early in the fourth quarter. Hart was wobbly on his feet as he made his way to the sideline before going to the locker room. Smith was unsure if Hart has been diagnosed with a concussion, but his status now will be one to monitor ahead of Atlanta's preseason finale on Thursday, Aug. 24 against the Steelers.