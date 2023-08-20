Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Sunday that Hart will not practice this coming week after he sustained a concussion during Friday's 13-13 preseason tie versus Cincinnati, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

Hart was examined for a head injury after he came down hard on his head during Friday's contest, so these results must have come back positive for a concussion. As a result, the 5-foot-8 wideout will almost certainly be sidelined for the Falcons' preseason finale Thursday against the Steelers. Hart signed a contract with Atlanta after catching just three passes during his third season with the Seahawks in 2022. Therefore, any missed time this preseason for Hart could significantly impact his chances to make the final 53-man roster ahead of J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Keilahn Harris, Slade Bolden, Mathew Sexton and Xavier Malone.