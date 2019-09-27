Coach Dan Quinn said Friday that one of Ollison or Brian Hill will be active versus the Titans on Sunday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Ollison didn't receive as many practice reps as Hill this week, but the rookie fifth-round pick appears to have a chance of making his NFL debut Sunday. His opportunity comes with Kenjon Barner (concussion) ruled out. Of course, whichever of Ollison or Hill does suit up Sunday will likely be limited to a depth role behind Devonta Freeman and Ito Smith.