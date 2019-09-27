Falcons' Qadree Ollison: Could be active Week 4
Coach Dan Quinn said Friday that one of Ollison or Brian Hill will be active versus the Titans on Sunday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Ollison didn't receive as many practice reps as Hill this week, but the rookie fifth-round pick appears to have a chance of making his NFL debut Sunday. His opportunity comes with Kenjon Barner (concussion) ruled out. Of course, whichever of Ollison or Hill does suit up Sunday will likely be limited to a depth role behind Devonta Freeman and Ito Smith.
More News
-
Falcons' Qadree Ollison: Receives key practice reps•
-
Falcons' Qadree Ollison: Inactive Week 3•
-
Falcons' Qadree Ollison: Sitting again Sunday•
-
Falcons' Qadree Ollison: Held out Week 1•
-
Falcons' Qadree Ollison: Wraps up strong preseason campaign•
-
Falcons' Qadree Ollison: Leads Falcons RBs in touches•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 4 plus offers...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...