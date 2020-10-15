Allen was a full participant during Atlanta's practice session Wednesday, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
During Sunday's intra-divisional loss, Allen made his first appearance since exiting Atlanta's Week 2 loss to Dallas with a hyperextended elbow. He played a season-high 97 percent of the defensive workload against Carolina's 20th-ranked scoring offense, collecting four tackles as Atlanta surrendered its lowest opponent point total of 2020 (23 points). With Damontae Kazee (Achilles) having been shut down for the remainder of the season, expect Allen to play a more every-down role than anticipated at the onset of the year.
More News
-
Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Ready for Week 5•
-
Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Able to log limited practice•
-
Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Unavailable for Week 4•
-
Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Won't play Sunday•
-
Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Sits out Wednesday's session•
-
Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Injury not considered severe•