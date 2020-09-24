Allen (elbow) did not participate during practice Wednesday, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

The defensive captain was forced to exit during the second quarter of Sunday's loss to Dallas after playing 19 snaps, but coach Dan Quinn said Monday that he does not expect Allen to be on the shelf for an extended period. It is unclear whether Allen is anticipated to be in the lineup Week 3 against Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears, but a practice appearance Thursday or Friday may hint at his availability for a matchup against the NFL's 29th-ranked pass offense.