Allen did not record a tackle while playing 40 percent of the defensive snaps during Sunday's 38-25 loss to the Seahawks.

The Falcons entered the regular season with a plan to frequently deploy the team's top three safeties in Allen, Keanu Neal, and Damontae Kazee, but Allen was the clear odd man out in the opener. Head coach Dan Quinn explained that Allen's reduced usage was because of the Seahawks' heavy utilization of two-tight end sets, as Damontae Kazee and Keanu Neal played 100 percent and 82 percent of the defensive snaps, respectively. Week 2 brings a matchup against a Cowboys' offense that just lost its top tight end, Blake Jarwin, to a torn ACL, potentially opening the door for a higher dose of three-receiver sets against Atlanta.