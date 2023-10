Koo made all three of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 28-23 loss to the Titans.

Koo was really the only bright spot for Atlanta in the first half. He connected on a trio of field-goal attempts, including a 49-yarder, to keep the Falcons in the game. It was the third time this season that Koo has made at least three field goals, and he's now 16-for-17 on the season.