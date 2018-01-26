Fantasy Football: 2018 NFL free agents and potential cap casualties

Nothing stays the same in the NFL. Not even in New England.

When the NFL new league year starts on March 14, teams will officially sign free agents and make deals to bring in players and deal others away. It's often referred to as the "business season," and it's just as competitive as the regular season. Stats might matter, but dollar signs matter even more.

To that end, we've put together lists of who will be available and who might be available at each of the four key positions in Fantasy Football. Note that the potential salary cap casualties are not guaranteed to become free agents – teams have more cap space now than they've ever had and could either keep players even if they're overpaid or trade them to a team that is willing to pay those bloated salaries. Either way, expect the majority of these players to be on the move this spring.

Quarterbacks

Impending FA

Potential quarterback salary cap casualties

Alex Smith - $20.6M cap #, KC saves $17M if they cut/trade him



Philip Rivers - $22M cap #, LAC saves $8M if they cut/trade him ($15M if cut/trade post June 1)



Eli Manning - $22M cap #, NYG saves $9.8M if they cut/trade him ($16M if cut/trade post June 1)



Andy Dalton - $16M cap #, CIN saves $13.9M if they cut him



Tyrod Taylor - $18M cap #, BUF saves $9.4M if they cut him, $10.4M if they trade him



Blake Bortles - $19M cap #, JAC saves it all if they cut him before new league year



Ryan Tannehill - $19.8M cap #, MIA saves $15.2M if they cut him



Nick Foles - $7.6M cap #, PHI saves $2.2M if they cut him ($4M if post June 1)



Mike Glennon - $16M cap #, CHI saves $11.5M if they cut him



Quarterback job openings

Likely openings: ARI, CLE, DEN, MIN, NYJ



ARI, CLE, DEN, MIN, NYJ Potential openings: BUF, CIN, JAC, WAS



BUF, CIN, JAC, WAS Unlikely openings: NO, SF



Running backs

Impending FA

Potential running back salary cap casualties

Running back job openings

Openings : BAL, CLE, DET, IND, NE, NYG, NYJ, SF, SEA, TB, WAS



: BAL, CLE, DET, IND, NE, NYG, NYJ, SF, SEA, TB, WAS Potential openings : DEN, HOU, OAK



: DEN, HOU, OAK Unlikely openings: PIT



Wide receivers

Impending FA

Potential wide receiver salary cap casualties

Wide receiver job openings

Openings : ARI, BAL, BUF, CHI, IND, JAC, WAS



: ARI, BAL, BUF, CHI, IND, JAC, WAS Potential openings: CAR, DAL, GB, KC, MIA, NYJ, OAK, SEA



Tight ends

Impending FA

Potential tight end salary cap casualties

Tight end job openings