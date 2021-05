In the past my rankings and mock drafts have always slanted heavily towards wide receivers early in Dynasty. They have far more longevity than running backs and they aren't as injury prone on a yearly basis. But I'm an even bigger proponent of not entering a draft with a set strategy, which is how I somehow went six rounds in our first post-draft Dynasty mock without drafting a wide receiver.

My first two picks, Christian McCaffrey and Aaron Jones were no-brainers. And it's easy to look back now and say "if I'd known Josh Jacobs would be there at pick 48, I would have passed on J.K. Dobbins at pick 25". But I didn't have that hindsight at the time. And there was no receiver available in Round 5 I thought would be as impactful as Lamar Jackson. After taking Noah Fant in Round 6, I pretty much just drafted receivers the rest of the draft. And it's a good idea to talk about strategy if you find yourself in a similar situation.

With a core of Jackson, McCaffrey, Jones, Dobbins, and Jacobs this team has a three-to-four year window as a contender. So I wasn't going to use too many picks on guys I expected to have more future value than 2021 value. This is a win-now squad, I can find young receivers in 2022 and 2023. Hence, my top four receivers are all 27 or older. But they're all also top-36 receivers in most re-draft rankings. That's plenty good with four top-20 running backs (all starters in these lineups) on my squad.

Is this the way I prefer to attack a Dynasty startup? Not really, but I don't hate the finished product. And if I really wanted to I'm pretty sure I can deal a running back for a starting receiver without much trouble. It's more important to be open to a strategy like this than it is to draft exactly the way you plan going into a draft.

The rules for this mock were full PPR with one quarterback, two running backs, three receivers, a tight end and two flexes. Here are the analysts who participated in the mock:

Heath Cummings, CBS Sports

Justin Lampkin, Clock Management

Matt Donnelly, Dynasty Vipers

R.J. White, CBS Sports

Chris Towers, CBS Sports

Dave Richard, CBS Sports

Rumboyz Robbie, Rumboyz Fantasy Network

Matt Price, Dynasty League Football

Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports

Adam Aizer, CBS Sports

LaQuan Jones, RealDealFantasy HQ

Dan Schneier, CBS Sports

And here are the results: