Since its creation in 2011, CBS Sports has been the home of the original Fantasy Football Trade Values Chart, designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your non-PPR, PPR and SuperFlex/2QB leagues.

What is the Trade Values Chart? The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule and public sentiment, not past performance.

By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 20% of the value in any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings for your 2022 season. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running Back

Player tm Non PPR C. McCaffrey SF 44 48 A. Ekeler LAC 42 46 D. Henry TEN 40 41 S. Barkley NYG 37 39 N. Chubb CLE 33 33 K. Walker III SEA 31 31 D. Cook MIN 28 29 T. Etienne JAC 28 29 D. Pierce HOU 26 28 J. Mixon CIN 25 27 A. Kamara NO 23 27 A. Jones GB 21 23 R. Stevenson NE 21 23 J. Jacobs LV 20 21 M. Sanders PHI 20 20 J. Taylor IND 16 17 D. Foreman CAR 16 16 L. Fournette TB 15 17 C. Patterson ATL 15 15 T. Pollard DAL 14 15 D. Montgomery CHI 11 12 N. Harris PIT 10 12 J. Conner ARI 10 11 E. Elliott DAL 10 10 M. Carter NYJ 8 9 R. Mostert MIA 8 8 D. Singletary BUF 8 8 Ja. Williams DET 8 8 K. Drake BAL 8 8 J. Wilson MIA 7 7 C. Hubbard CAR 6 7 K. Hunt CLE 6 7 C. Edwards-Helaire KC 6 6 K. Herbert CHI 6 6 R. White TB 6 6 B. Robinson Jr. WAS 6 6 D. Swift DET 5 7 A. Dillon GB 5 5 J. Robinson NYJ 5 5 A. Mattison MIN 5 5 J. Dobbins BAL 5 5 K. Gainwell PHI 5 5 A. Gibson WAS - 7 N. Hines BUF - 5

Wide Receiver

Player tm Non PPR C. Kupp LAR 37 41 T. Hill MIA 36 40 J. Jefferson MIN 33 37 J. Chase CIN 27 31 S. Diggs BUF 25 28 A. Brown PHI 24 27 D. Adams LV 23 27 D. Hopkins ARI 22 26 J. Waddle MIA 20 24 C. Lamb DAL 17 21 M. Evans TB 16 20 T. Lockett SEA 16 19 A. Cooper CLE 15 18 D. Metcalf SEA 14 17 D. Samuel SF 14 16 T. Higgins CIN 14 16 J. Smith-Schuster KC 13 17 T. McLaurin WAS 13 16 A. St. Brown DET 12 16 A. Lazard GB 12 15 C. Olave NO 12 14 C. Kirk JAC 11 15 D. Moore CAR 11 14 D. Smith PHI 11 14 M. Williams LAC 11 14 C. Sutton DEN 10 12 J. Jeudy DEN 10 12 B. Aiyuk SF 10 12 C. Godwin TB 9 12 D. Mooney CHI 8 9 G. Davis BUF 7 9 G. Wilson NYJ 7 9 J. Meyers NE 6 10 R. Moore ARI 6 9 M. Pittman IND 6 8 A. Thielen MIN 6 8 D. Johnson PIT 6 8 G. Pickens PIT 6 7 K. Allen LAC 5 7 T. Boyd CIN - 6 C. Samuel WAS - 5

Tight End

Player tm Non PPR T. Kelce KC 30 34 M. Andrews BAL 21 24 G. Kittle SF 15 18 D. Goedert PHI 12 14 P. Freiermuth PIT 9 11 Z. Ertz ARI 8 10 K. Pitts ATL 8 9 D. Njoku CLE 8 9 T. Hockenson MIN 7 9 G. Dulcich DEN 7 8 D. Waller LV 6 7 D. Schultz DAL 5 7 G. Everett LAC 5 6 T. Hill NO 5 5

Quarterback