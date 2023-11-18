Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott topped all quarterbacks last week with 404 passing yards and four touchdowns in a blowout win over the Giants. He will try to build on that performance when he faces Carolina on Sunday during the Week 11 NFL schedule. The Panthers have been one of the worst teams in the league this season, but they rank sixth in passing yards allowed per game (176.4). Where does this matchup leave Prescott in the Week 11 Fantasy football QB rankings?

Seattle's Geno Smith is also coming off an excellent performance. He threw for 369 yards and two touchdowns against Washington last week, but should you include him in your Week 11 Fantasy football picks? Before setting your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 11 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Top Week 11 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 11 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins: Miami continues to lead the NFL in passing yards per game, with Tagovailoa averaging 289.9 yards per game. He has crossed the 300-yard mark on four occasions this season and has thrown at least three touchdowns four times as well. Tagovailoa had an extra week to prepare for this game, making him the top quarterback in this week's rankings.

2. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions: Goff is coming off his third 300-yard outing of the season, completing 23 of 33 passes for 333 yards and two touchdowns against the Chargers last week. He is sitting just behind Tagovailoa in passing yards per game (278.6), consistently delivering in Fantasy lineups. Goff is facing a Bears pass defense that is near the bottom of the league, allowing 248.2 yards per game.

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: Kansas City is coming off its bye week as well, giving Mahomes some much-needed preparation for Monday's game against Philadelphia. He is just three games removed from his best outing of the season, passing for 424 yards and four touchdowns against the Chargers. The Eagles have struggled to slow down opposing passing attacks, ranked No. 28 in the league in passing yards allowed per game (257.0).

Top Week 11 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 11 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: McCaffrey is coming off 142 yards from scrimmage, his third-most of the season. His yardage often gets overlooked since he's scored 13 touchdowns this year, but he's on pace to finish with over 2,000 total yards. His high floor in yards and touchdowns gives him the top spot in Week 11 Fantasy football RB rankings.

2. Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins: Mostert scored touchdowns in back-to-back games before Miami's Week 10 bye, and he has a mouth-watering matchup on Sunday versus the Raiders. Las Vegas has allowed an average of 151 rushing yards over its last three games.

3. Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars: Etienne ranks third among RBs in Fantasy points even after his four-game TD streak came to an end last week. However, he has a chance to start a new one against Tennessee on Sunday, as the Titans have allowed seven TDs to running backs over their last seven games.

Top Week 11 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 11 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins: Hill is coming off his least productive Fantasy game with 65 yards prior to Miami's Week 10 bye, but he's always bounced back after subpar outings. It was the fourth time he's been held under 100 yards this season, but he's averaging exactly 150 yards in the games immediately following being held under triple-digits.

2. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions: St. Brown leads the NFL with 8.1 receptions per game, and he's piling up the yardage as well. He's eclipsed 100 yards in each of his last four games and is averaging 9.8 receptions for 122.5 receiving yards over that stretch.

3. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys: The fourth-year wideout made history on Sunday by becoming the first player to catch at least 10 passes for 150 yards three games in a row. With Dallas facing the NFL's worst team in Carolina on Sunday, Lamb is a must-start for Week 11 Fantasy football lineups.

Top Week 11 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 11 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: Kelce had his worst game of the season in Germany last week with three catches for 14 yards in a win over the Dolphins. However, he's still the top option in the Kansas City passing attack and has a juicy matchup against an Eagles defense that ranks 28th in passing yards allowed per game (257.0) and last in passing touchdowns allowed per game (2.1). Get ready for another big week before the calendar turns back to December.

2. Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions: The rookie out of Iowa has been a pillar of consistency throughout the first half of the season, hauling in at least four passes in eight of the nine games that he's played and producing between 36 and 84 yards every week. Overall, he has 47 catches for 474 yards and four touchdowns and he'll be a boom candidate on Sunday against a Bears defense that has allowed 20 passing touchdowns this season.

3. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: Kittle followed up nine catches for 149 yards in a loss to the Bengals with three catches for 116 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Jaguars last week, making it the second time in his career he's logged back-to-back 100-yard games. He'll be a candidate to make it three in a row against a Tampa Bay defense that has given up 18 catches for 222 yards and two touchdowns to No. 1 tight ends over the last three weeks.

Top Week 11 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 11 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Commanders D/ST: How does a defense that's allowed the second-most points this season earn the top spot in the Week 11 Fantasy football defense rankings? It gets to face the Giants on Sunday. New York has given up the most Fantasy points to opposing defenses and has allowed 13 sacks with three turnovers over the last two games alone.

2. Bills D/ST: A divisional matchup with the Jets awaits the Bills on Sunday, and New York's 30th-ranked scoring offense doesn't scare anyone. The Jets have scored 13 or fewer points in three straight games, and Zach Wilson has been sacked at least four times in four of his last five games.

3. Lions D/ST: Detroit takes on Chicago, which struggles to generate offense -- and avoid mistakes -- no matter who is under center. The Bears have scored 17 or fewer in three consecutive contests and committed seven turnovers over that stretch.

