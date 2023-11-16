Household names that have been injured the last few weeks could be available as Week 11 Fantasy football picks. Justin Jefferson and De'Von Achane have both been designated to return from IR, which has thrown a wrench into the Week 11 Fantasy football rankings. Both are must-starts if they are active and given a full complement of snaps, but if they're reinserted into Week 11 Fantasy football lineups, then someone's getting kicked to the bench.

Players like AJ Dillon, Alexander Mattison, Marquise Brown and Chris Godwin are on that tier as weekly start-sit decisions. Where do the potential returns of Achane and Jefferson make the aforementioned fall in the Week 11 Fantasy football RB rankings and Week 11 Fantasy football WR rankings? Before setting your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 11 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

1. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins: The NFL's leader with 19 touchdown passes, Tagovailoa has reached 300 passing yards four times this year, plus he's tossed three-plus TDs four times in 2023. Off a bye week in which coach Mike McDaniel had even more time to draw up exotic offensive looks to confuse a defense, Tagovailoa is the clear choice to top the Week 11 Fantasy football QB rankings.

2. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions: Since joining Detroit, Goff has eight touchdowns versus zero interceptions in four games against Week 11 opponent Chicago. Additionally, outside of games versus rookie quarterbacks, the Bears have allowed all but one QB to either reach 300 passing yards or multiple TD passes this season.

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: Kansas City is coming off a bye, and Mahomes has historically excelled in these such games. Just last season, including the postseason, he had seven total TDs after the Chiefs' three off-weeks, with multiple touchdowns in each contest.

1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: McCaffrey is coming off 142 yards from scrimmage, his third-most of the season. His yardage often gets overlooked since he's scored 13 touchdowns this year, but he's on pace to finish with over 2,000 total yards. His high floor in yards and touchdowns gives him the top spot in Week 11 Fantasy football RB rankings.

2. Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins: Mostert scored touchdowns in back-to-back games before Miami's Week 10 bye, and he has a mouth-watering matchup on Sunday versus the Raiders. Las Vegas has allowed an average of 151 rushing yards over its last three games.

3. Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars: Etienne ranks third among RBs in Fantasy points even after his four-game TD streak came to an end last week. However, he has a chance to start a new one against Tennessee on Sunday, as the Titans have allowed seven TDs to running backs over their last seven games.

1. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins: Hill is coming off his least productive Fantasy game with 65 yards prior to Miami's Week 10 bye, but he's always bounced back after subpar outings. It was the fourth time he's been held under 100 yards this season, but he's averaging exactly 150 yards in the games immediately following being held under triple-digits.

2. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions: St. Brown leads the NFL with 8.1 receptions per game, and he's piling up the yardage as well. He's eclipsed 100 yards in each of his last four games and is averaging 9.8 receptions for 122.5 receiving yards over that stretch.

3. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys: The fourth-year wideout made history on Sunday by becoming the first player to catch at least 10 passes for 150 yards three games in a row. With Dallas facing the NFL's worst team in Carolina on Sunday, Lamb is a must-start for Week 11 Fantasy football lineups.

1. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens: Andrews has scored touchdowns in three straight regular-season games against the Bengals, who the Ravens face on Thursday. This season, Cincinnati has allowed the second-most Fantasy points to tight ends, which propels Andrews to the top spot in the Week 11 Fantasy football TE rankings.

2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: Coming off his fewest receiving yards (14) in five years, Kelce is poised for a bounce-back performance versus his brother and the Philadelphia Eagles. Philly has allowed 152 receiving yards and two receiving TDs to tight ends over its last pair of games.

3. Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions: The second-round rookie ranks among the top five at his position in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. So, he's a huge factor in Detroit's No. 2 total offense as the Lions face a Bears team which has allowed the second-most passing TDs and the third-most passing yards in the NFL.

1. Commanders D/ST: How does a defense that's allowed the second-most points this season earn the top spot in the Week 11 Fantasy football defense rankings? It gets to face the Giants on Sunday. New York has given up the most Fantasy points to opposing defenses and has allowed 13 sacks with three turnovers over the last two games alone.

2. Bills D/ST: A divisional matchup with the Jets awaits the Bills on Sunday, and New York's 30th-ranked scoring offense doesn't scare anyone. The Jets have scored 13 or fewer points in three straight games, and Zach Wilson has been sacked at least four times in four of his last five games.

3. Lions D/ST: Detroit takes on Chicago, which struggles to generate offense -- and avoid mistakes -- no matter who is under center. The Bears have scored 17 or fewer in three consecutive contests and committed seven turnovers over that stretch.

