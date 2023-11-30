Packers quarterback Jordan Love put on a show in Green Bay's 29-22 win over the Detroit Lions last week. Love completed 22-of-32 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns, but where will he land in the Week 13 Fantasy football QB rankings? The Packers square off against the Kansas City Chiefs, a defense that's giving up just 16.5 points per game this season. Should you include Love in your Week 13 Fantasy football lineups, or should you look for value elsewhere at the quarterback position?

Top Week 13 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 13 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins: Miami continues to lead the NFL in passing yards per game, with Tagovailoa averaging 285.3 yards per game. Tagovailoa finished with just 243 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Friday's 34-13 win over the Jets, but he'll have a nice opportunity to bounce back in Week 13 against a Washington defense that just allowed 331 passing yards and four touchdowns to Dak Prescott on Thanksgiving.

2. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys: Prescott has been stellar in recent weeks, throwing for 17 touchdowns over his last five games. In Dallas' victory over the Commanders on Thanksgiving, Prescott completed 68.8% of his passes for 331 yards and four touchdowns. The veteran signal-caller has eclipsed 300 passing yards in four of his last five games and he has a mouthwatering matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: Mahomes got off to a bit of a slow start against the Raiders but finished with 298 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns with zero turnovers in Sunday's 31-17 win over Las Vegas. The reigning NFL MVP has now thrown two or more touchdown passes in eight of his 11 starts this season.

Top Week 13 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 13 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: McCaffrey continues to put up impressive stat lines on a weekly basis, which is why he's the No. 1 ranked running back heading into Week 13. McCaffrey has racked up 11 rushing touchdowns this season and he's finished with at least five receptions in each of his last four games. He's also recorded a touchdown in all but one game this season, which gives him an extremely high Fantasy floor.

2. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams: Williams (ankle) returned from a four-game absence with a spectacular showing against the Cardinals. Williams rushed 16 times for 143 yards and caught all six targets for 61 yards and two touchdowns in the Rams' 37-14 victory over Arizona. Williams' workload has been ideal for Fantasy owners with him receiving 16 or more carries in three of his last four games.

3. Breece Hall, New York Jets: Hall wasn't a factor in New York's loss to the Dolphins last week, finishing with just 25 rushing yards. However, Hall proved to be a true three-down back by securing seven of nine targets for 24 yards. Hall should continue to see his usage increase with the Jets set to host the Falcons in Week 13.

Top Week 13 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 13 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins: Hill enters Week 13 with 1,324 receiving yards, which leads the NFL. Miami's speedster has recorded over 100 receiving yards in three of his last four games and he's found the end zone in six of his last seven outings. On Sunday, Hill will square off against a Washington Commanders defense that's giving up 377.7 yards per game this season.

2. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys: Lamb hauled in four receptions for 53 yards and a touchdown in Dallas' victory over the Commanders on Thanksgiving. Lamb has now scored a touchdown in three straight games and he's recorded 150 or more receiving yards in three of his last five contests. For the season, Lamb has recorded 78 receptions for 1,066 yards and six touchdowns.

3. Tank Dell, Houston Texans: Dell caught five of eight targets for 50 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Jaguars. Dell extended his touchdown streak to four games, and the rookie wide receiver has caught 25 of 43 targets for 369 yards and five touchdowns over that span. Dell has also recorded double-digit rushing yards in four of the past seven games heading into a Week 13 home game against the Broncos.

Top Week 13 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 13 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: Kelce enters Kansas City's Week 13 matchup against the Packers with 70 receptions, 732 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He's failed to find the end zone in three of his last four games, but he continues to see the lion's share of targets in Kansas City's high-flying offense.

2. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints: Hill totaled 76 yards in New Orleans' loss to the Atlanta Falcons last week. Hill hauled in a season-long 36-yard reception on a deep pass from Derek Carr in the first quarter and finished second on the team in receiving yards behind Chris Olave (114). Olave exited Sunday's game with a concussion and if he's unable to play this week, Hill could see his production as a receiver increase.

3. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: Kittle finished with just 19 receiving yards last week against the Seahawks, the fourth time he's failed to eclipse 20 receiving yards this season. However, Kittle is coming off a recent four-game hot streak in which he averaged 6.3 receptions and 108.0 yards per game. Look for San Francisco's star tight end to bounce back against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Top Week 13 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 13 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Steelers D/ST: The Steelers are giving up just 18.6 points per game, which ranks fifth in the NFL. Pittsburgh has given up 13 points or less in each of its last two games and now the Steelers will face the Cardinals at home on Sunday.

2. Falcons D/ST: Atlanta's defense didn't give up a single touchdown in Sunday's 24-15 victory over the New Orleans Saints. Now, the Falcons will square off against a struggling New York Jets offense. The Jets are averaging just 260.8 yards and 14.8 points per game this season.

3. Buccaneers D/ST: The Buccaneers have been stout against the run all season, giving up 95.9 rushing yards per game. In Week 13, Tampa Bay hosts the Carolina Panthers at home. The Panthers have scored 13 or fewer points in four consecutive contests.

