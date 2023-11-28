The Los Angeles Rams secured a lopsided 37-14 victory over the Arizona Cardinals last week. Despite the score, Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp finished with just three receptions for 18 yards. Kupp has now failed to eclipse 50 receiving yards in his last five games, but where will he land in the Week 13 Fantasy football WR rankings? Kupp and the Rams square off against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, a defense that's giving up just 247.9 yards per game this season, the best mark in the NFL.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is coming off a productive performance in the win over Arizona, throwing for 229 yards and four touchdowns. Should you include Kupp and Stafford in your Fantasy football picks, or should you look elsewhere for productivity in the Week 13 Fantasy football rankings? Before setting your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 13 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Top Week 13 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 13 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins: Miami continues to lead the NFL in passing yards per game, with Tagovailoa averaging 285.3 yards per game. Tagovailoa finished with just 243 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Friday's 34-13 win over the Jets, but he'll have a nice opportunity to bounce back in Week 13 against a Washington defense that just allowed 331 passing yards and four touchdowns to Dak Prescott on Thanksgiving.

2. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys: Prescott has been stellar in recent weeks, throwing for 17 touchdowns over his last five games. In Dallas' victory over the Commanders on Thanksgiving, Prescott completed 68.8% of his passes for 331 yards and four touchdowns. The veteran signal-caller has eclipsed 300 passing yards in four of his last five games and he has a mouthwatering matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: Mahomes got off to a bit of a slow start against the Raiders but finished with 298 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns with zero turnovers in Sunday's 31-17 win over Las Vegas. The reigning NFL MVP has now thrown two or more touchdown passes in eight of his 11 starts this season. See more top QBs here.

Top Week 13 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 13 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: McCaffrey racked up 114 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 19 attempts while catching five of six targets for 25 yards in Thursday's 31-13 win over the Seahawks. San Francisco's superstar now has 11 rushing touchdowns this season, giving him double-digit rushing touchdowns for just the second time in his career. His high floor in yards and touchdowns gives him the top spot in Week 13 Fantasy football RB rankings.

2. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams: Williams rushed 16 times for 143 yards and brought in all six targets for 61 yards and two touchdowns in the Rams' 37-14 win over the Cardinals. Williams is averaging 5.6 yards per carry this season and he's finished with 16 or more carries in three of his last four games, giving him the volume to be one of the most productive running backs in Week 13.

3. Breece Hall, New York Jets: Hall is coming off a disappointing showing in last week's loss to the Dolphins, rushing seven times for 25 yards and catching seven of nine targets for 24 yards. Hall's seven carries marked his lowest total since Week 4 with the Jets playing catch-up, but he's likely to see more volume on the ground in Week 13 against the Falcons while continuing to play a three-down role in New York's backfield. See more top RBs here.

Top Week 13 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 13 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins: Hill enters Week 13 with 1,324 receiving yards, which leads the NFL. Miami's speedster has recorded over 100 receiving yards in three of his last four games and he's found the end zone in six of his last seven outings. On Sunday, Hill will square off against a Washington Commanders defense that's giving up 377.7 yards per game this season.

2. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys: Lamb hauled in four receptions for 53 yards and a touchdown in Dallas' victory over the Commanders on Thanksgiving. Lamb has now scored a touchdown in three straight games and he's recorded 150 or more receiving yards in three of his last five contests. For the season, Lamb has recorded 78 receptions for 1,066 yards and six touchdowns.

3. Tank Dell, Houston Texans: Dell caught five of eight targets for 50 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Jaguars. Dell extended his touchdown streak to four games, and the rookie wide receiver has caught 25 of 43 targets for 369 yards and five touchdowns over that span. Dell has also recorded double-digit rushing yards in four of the past seven games heading into a Week 13 home game against the Broncos. See more top WRs here.

Top Week 13 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 13 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: Kelce has failed to score a touchdown in three of his last four games, but he remains the main focal point for Kansas City's aerial attack. Kelce finished with six receptions on seven targets for 91 yards in Sunday's 31-17 win over the Raiders. For the season, Kelce has racked up 70 receptions, 732 yards and five touchdowns through 10 games.

2. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints: Hill has been doing it all for the Saints this season. Hill caught both of his targets for 55 yards and rushed seven times for 26 yards during Sunday's 24-15 defeat to the Falcons. With Michael Thomas (knee) already on injured reserve, Hill's receiving production could increase if Chris Olave (concussion) is unable to play against the Lions in Week 13.

3. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: Kittle is coming off a disappointing effort in San Francisco's lopsided victory over the Seahawks, finishing with just three receptions for 19 yards. However, Kittle has racked up 78 or more receiving yards in four of his last five games and he'll look to bounce back against the Eagles, who've given up a TD catch to the opposing tight end in three of their last four games. See more top TEs here.

Top Week 13 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 13 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Steelers D/ST: The Steelers are giving up just 18.6 points per game, which ranks fifth in the NFL. Pittsburgh has given up 13 points or less in each of its last two games and now the Steelers will face the Cardinals at home on Sunday.

2. Falcons D/ST: Atlanta's defense didn't give up a single touchdown in Sunday's 24-15 victory over the New Orleans Saints. Now, the Falcons will square off against a struggling New York Jets offense. The Jets are averaging just 260.8 yards and 14.8 points per game this season.

3. Buccaneers D/ST: The Buccaneers have been stout against the run all season, giving up 95.9 rushing yards per game. In Week 13, Tampa Bay hosts the Carolina Panthers at home. The Panthers have scored 13 or fewer points in four consecutive contests. See more top D/ST here.

