Fantasy Football Rankings 2018: ADP and sleepers from model that predicted Alvin Kamara's breakout﻿

Alvin Kamara was essentially an afterthought at the beginning of the Fantasy Football season last year. In fact, he barely cracked the top 60 running backs taken in CBS Sports Fantasy Football Leagues, lower than players like Jamaal Charles and Eddie Lacy. However, that didn't deter the team at SportsLine from being all over Kamara early in their fantasy football rankings. The result: Kamara flourished in his role with the Saints, accumulating over 1,500 yards from scrimmage and 13 total touchdowns.

SportsLine's model had Kamara rated as a top-15 running back after the first three weeks of the season, despite Kamara only scoring once during that span, and anyone who listened to the advice made a run at their league title.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing Fantasy Football cheat sheets for this season.

SportsLine's cheat sheets, which are available for leagues on any major site, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates their cheat sheets. When Saints running back Mark Ingram was suspended four games of the 2018 season for PEDs, SportsLine immediately updated their 2018 fantasy football rankings.

One 2018 fantasy football sleeper you need to be all over is Vikings RB Latavius Murray. He has scored 20 total TDs over the last two seasons, but drafters are sleeping on him again this year. The team at SportsLine projects a bigger season for Murray than backs like LeGarrette Blount (21 touchdowns the last two seasons), Carlos Hyde (eight total TDs last season) and Ameer Abdullah (five total TDs last season). Murray is an extremely durable back who has had over 200 rushing attempts in two of his last three seasons. Don't sleep on Murray, especially now that Jerick McKinnon is on the 49ers -- he could be your ticket to the fantasy football playoffs.

Another shocker: Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess. With Carolina adding Torrey Smith in free agency and selecting D.J. Moore in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Funchess is expected to see a lot of one-on-one coverage for the Panthers. He finished last season with 63 catches for 840 yards and a career-high eight touchdowns. SportsLine's advanced rankings have Funchess ranked higher than receivers like Jordy Nelson, Brandin Cooks and Larry Fitzgerald.

At quarterback, Kirk Cousins is a pick to target. He managed almost 30 touchdown passes with a depleted group of receivers in Washington, and now he gets weapons such as Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph in Minnesota, plus the return of running back Dalvin Cook, who should open up Minnesota's new-look offense even more. SportsLine rankings have Cousins above quarterbacks such as Ben Roethlisberger, Cam Newton and Jimmy Garoppolo. He's a signal caller you should be all over.

SportsLine is also high on a wide receiver who's not even on your radar, but has had 13 touchdowns the past two seasons. You can get him dirt cheap in drafts, and SportsLine says he'll outperform players like Michael Crabtree (eight touchdowns last season), Jarvis Landry (nine), and Jordy Nelson (20 the past two seasons).

