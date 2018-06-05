Fantasy Football Rankings 2018: ADP, sleepers from model that called Alvin Kamara's breakout

Alvin Kamara was largely an afterthought for Fantasy Football players early last season. Then an unheralded third-round rookie selection by the New Orleans Saints stuck behind Mark Ingram and Adrian Peterson, he barely cracked the top 60 of running backs taken in CBS Sports Fantasy Football Leagues.

Even the likes of Jeremy Hill (116 rushing yards in 2017) and Matt Forte (381 yards) went off the board well before him. But Kamara got his chance, and he shined, accumulating over 1,500 yards from scrimmage and 13 total touchdowns on the year.

The team at SportsLine was all over Kamara early. Their model had him rated as a top-15 running back after the first three weeks of the season, despite Kamara only scoring once during that span, and anyone who listened to the advice made a run at their league title.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing Fantasy Football cheat sheets for this season.

SportsLine's cheat sheets, which are available for leagues on any major site, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates their cheat sheets. When Saints running back Mark Ingram was suspended four games of the 2018 season for PEDs, SportsLine immediately updated their 2018 fantasy football rankings.

One 2018 fantasy football sleeper you need to be all over is Jets RB Bilal Powell. He has scored 10 total TDs over the last two seasons, but drafters are sleeping on him again this year. The team at SportsLine projects a bigger season for Powell than backs like LeGarrette Blount (21 touchdowns last two seasons), Latavius Murray (eight total TDs last season) and Jamaal Williams (six total TDs last season). Powell is a dual-threat back who has had over 45 receptions in two of his last three seasons, making him even more valuable in PPR leagues. Don't sleep on Powell -- he could be your ticket to the playoffs.

Another shocker: Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess. With Carolina adding Torrey Smith in free agency and selecting D.J. Moore in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Funchess is expected to see a lot of one-on-one coverage for the Panthers. He finished last season with 63 catches for 840 yards and a career-high eight touchdowns. SportsLine's advanced rankings have Funchess ranked higher than receivers like Jordy Nelson, Brandin Cooks and Larry Fitzgerald.

At quarterback, Kirk Cousins is a pick to target. He managed almost 30 touchdown passes with a depleted group of receivers in Washington, and now he gets weapons such as Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph in Minnesota, plus the return of running back Dalvin Cook, who should open up Minnesota's new-look offense even more. SportsLine rankings have Cousins above quarterbacks such as Ben Roethlisberger, Cam Newton and Jimmy Garoppolo. He's a signal caller you should be all over.

SportsLine is also high on a wide receiver who's not even on your radar, but has had 13 touchdowns the past two seasons. You can get him dirt cheap in drafts, and SportsLine says he'll outperform players like Michael Crabtree (eight touchdowns last season), Jarvis Landry (nine), and Jordy Nelson (20 the past two seasons).

So what Fantasy Football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which wide receiver can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Alvin Kamara's huge breakout last season and find out.