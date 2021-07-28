Last season, Derrick Henry rushed for 2,027 yards and became the eighth member of the 2,000-yard club. But history has shown us that we shouldn't expect a repeat performance from Henry in 2021, as the previous seven members averaged just 1,100 yards in the year after their historic seasons. Racking up 1,100 yards isn't a bad year, but if you place Henry first overall in your 2021 Fantasy football rankings, you may consider him to be one of the 2021 Fantasy football busts if that's all he can produce.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster would be a bust. He had a fourth-round ADP, but the model ranked him as just the No. 14 receiver, behind players like A.J. Brown, Adam Thielen and Calvin Ridley. The result: Smith-Schuster finished 20th among wide receivers.

One of the 2021 Fantasy football busts the SportsLine model is calling: Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. The No. 2 overall draft pick broke out in his junior year at BYU, posting a 33-to-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio and breaking Steve Young's school completion percentage record (73.5 percent). He will look to build chemistry with a revamped Jets receiving core that added Corey Davis and Keelan Cole as free agents and drafted Elijah Moore in the second round.

Making the leap to the AFC East will be a daunting task for Wilson and much tougher than the schedule BYU had as an independent. The Patriots, Dolphins and Bills all ranked in the top half of scoring defense in 2020 and Wilson struggled in college against Power 5 teams. He had five touchdowns and four interceptions across five games versus those teams compared to a 51-to-11 ratio against everyone else.

Despite the tough division he's joining, Wilson has a 2021 Fantasy football ADP of 85.88, 15th among quarterbacks. SportsLine's model is not nearly as high on him, as it ranks the 21-year-old 29th at his position. There are better options like Baker Mayfield and Ben Roethlisberger that the model likes over Wilson, despite those two being drafted multiple rounds after the rookie on average.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2021 have identified: Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson. He built a solid rapport with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in his second season in Pittsburgh, finishing the 2020 regular season with 88 receptions for 923 yards and seven touchdowns. Johnson also had a strong showing in Pittsburgh's playoff loss against the Browns, securing 11 receptions for 117 yards.

However, Johnson's 923 receiving-yards total was the lowest for a wide receiver with at least 140 targets since Allen Robinson in 2016. If Johnson has the same type of efficiency in 2021, he could be among the top Fantasy football busts given the fact that he's being drafted in the eighth round on average. SportsLine's model is expecting receivers like T.Y. Hilton (12th-round ADP), Brandin Cooks (11th), and Marquise Brown (11th) will outperform Johnson, making him one of the top Fantasy football busts 2021 to avoid.

