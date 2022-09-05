Russell Wilson's trade to Denver will have major ramifications not just for Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and the Broncos' receivers, but also for the ones he left behind. D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett ranked among the top 11 in the Fantasy football WR rankings last year, but now the duo are being discussed as potential 2022 Fantasy football busts. Geno Smith has won the Seahawks' starting QB job and it's been eight years since he was last a full-time starter. He's never had a receiver finish among the top 25, which has many shying away from Metcalf and Lockett in the 2022 Fantasy football rankings. Add in that Seattle used a second-round pick on a running back and it seems the team could be moving to more of a run-based offense, capping their appeal as 2022 Fantasy football picks. As you begin your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, SportsLine's model accurately predicted that Titans wide receiver Julio Jones was being dramatically overvalued. He was being drafted around in the fifth round on average, but SportsLine predicted he wasn't even close to being one of the top 20 wide receivers. Jones wound up turning in an incredibly disappointing stat line, catching 31 passes for 434 yards and one touchdown.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football bust last season. It also nailed Jonathan Taylor's big season and was all over Jaylen Waddle to outperform his Fantasy football ADP. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2022 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. As a fourth-round rookie, St. Brown inserted himself into Fantasy relevancy with a late-season surge in which he ranked second among all receivers in Fantasy points over the last six weeks of the season. Despite being the 17th receiver drafted, St. Brown finished second in his rookie class in receptions (90) and fourth in yards (912).

But Detroit made upgrades to its receiving core that will have St. Brown fighting for targets. It signed former Jaguars wideout D.J. Chark, who had a 1,000-yard season in 2019, and drafted former Alabama star Jameson Williams with the 12th overall pick. Williams is on the non-football injury list, but the Lions didn't pick him that early to be a minor component of their offense. Marvin Jones and Robert Woods are projected to produce more Fantasy points this year than St. Brown, according to the SportsLine model, despite those two being drafted 20-plus spots after the Detroit wideout.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore. Carolina's wideout has been extremely consistent in recent years, recording over 1,100 receiving yards the past three seasons.

Despite those impressive numbers, Moore has never averaged more than 14.9 points per game in PPR formats or 9.3 points per game in non-PPR. A lack of touchdown production is the main reason for Moore's pedestrian Fantasy numbers. Moore has never had more than four touchdown receptions in a single season, one of the main reasons the model expects he'll be among the top 2022 Fantasy football busts this season. See which other Fantasy football busts 2022 to avoid here.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely low on a running back coming off the board in the third or fourth round on average of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. The model ranks him outside its top 24 running backs for 2022 and expects him to see major regression after a breakout season in 2021. You can only see who it is, and the 2022 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football breakouts should you be targeting? And which RB will fail to live up to expectations in 2022? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that told you to avoid Julio Jones in 2021, and find out.