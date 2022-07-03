Optimism for a deep playoff run in Denver is mile-high this season with new head coach Nathaniel Hackett and new quarterback Russell Wilson. Broncos and Fantasy owners both hope that will translate to wide receiver Courtland Sutton finally realizing his potential. However, with the emergence of Tim Patrick and the return of Jerry Jeudy, where should Sutton factor into your 2022 Fantasy football rankings?

Last season, Sutton started 16 of the 17 games he played and commanded 18.9 percent of the team's targets, the largest on the team. Out of Sutton's 98 targets, 61 were deemed catchable, but that ratio figures to improve with Wilson, so where does that place him among this season's 2022 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts? Before crafting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Patriots running back Damian Harris would dramatically outperform his fifth-round Fantasy football ADP. The result: Harris became the early-down workhorse for New England and rushed for 929 yards and 15 touchdowns to finish as the No. 8 running back in all of Fantasy football. He finished ahead of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Josh Jacobs and Chris Carson, who were all coming off the board at least 20 picks earlier on average.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin. Experienced Fantasy players should be familiar with the man who has been Washington's top wide receiver for the past few seasons, but 2021 free agent signing Curtis Samuel was only able to play in five games last year. Conventional wisdom may suggest that a healthy Samuel will detract from McLaurin's 2022-23 production, but Fantasy players shouldn't discount the latter's potential.

Washington's passing volume was unpredictable with Taylor Heinicke at quarterback for the majority of last year, but McLaurin still collected 24.3 percent of the team's targets. This season, Carson Wentz is expected to be the team's starting QB, and last year, he targeted Indianapolis WR1 Michael Pittman 25 percent of the time. Wentz should be expected to take more shots downfield than Heinicke, and all signs point to McLaurin maintaining his target share with his new quarterback, even with the return of Samuel.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Jets wide receiver Corey Davis. He played just nine games last season and managed to have strong performances as New York broke-in a rookie quarterback under a first-time head coach. After generating buzz in the preseason as Zach Wilson's favorite target, Davis made good on the hype in Week 1 with five catches for 97 yards and two scores.

Davis also had big games in Week 4 against Tennessee (4-1111) and in Week 10 against Buffalo (5-93). Even though he only played for just over half of the season, he still managed to finish fourth on the team in targets with 59. The Jets could have one of the most dynamic passing attacks in the league this season with first-rounder Garrett Wilson, Elijah Moore, Braxton Berrios and Davis. All the options should result in plenty of single coverage, and the big-bodied Davis appears best-equipped to take advantage.

