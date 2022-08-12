A number of notable players missed the entire 2021 season, including Michael Thomas, J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, and Travis Etienne. It could be difficult to make 2022 Fantasy football projections for players coming off year-long injuries since not everyone will pick up where they left off before getting hurt. Any of those players could be 2022 Fantasy football busts or 2022 Fantasy football sleepers. Last year, Cam Akers tore his Achilles but managed to return in Week 18 and the postseason. However, Akers averaged just 2.4 yards per carry and failed to score despite 83 touches over five games. Should you completely avoid injured returnees in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings? Before crafting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Patriots running back Damian Harris would dramatically outperform his fifth-round Fantasy football ADP. The result: Harris became the early-down workhorse for New England and rushed for 929 yards and 15 touchdowns to finish as the No. 8 running back in all of Fantasy football. He finished ahead of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Josh Jacobs and Chris Carson, who were all coming off the board at least 20 picks earlier on average.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Cowboys running back Tony Pollard. He finished as a top-30 RB in Fantasy points last year and outperformed Ezekiel Elliott in terms of rushing average, receiving average and receiving yards. Pollard, who played wide receiver in college at Memphis, is poised to be an even bigger part of Dallas' aerial attack following the departures of Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson Jr.

Pollard posted at least 50 scrimmage yards in 11 of his 15 games last year, so he still produces as an RB3 even as the No. 2 on the depth chart. The fourth-year player is also entering his contract year, so the motivation will be high to land a big deal. SportsLine's model prefers Pollard over other No. 2 RBs like Kareem Hunt and A.J. Dillon, despite those two being drafted multiple rounds earlier on average, making the Cowboy one of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Rams running back Cam Akers. He went down with an Achilles injury before he could even get started last year, but he made a shocking recovery that allowed him to see time in the playoffs. Akers averaged just 2.4 yards per carry after returning, leading many analysts to label him one of the Fantasy football busts.

SportsLine's model expects Akers to bounce back after a full offseason. He played 81 percent of Los Angeles' offensive snaps against Tampa Bay in the playoffs, which bodes well for his volume this year. Akers should get off to a hot start against the Bills, Falcons and Cardinals, setting him up for success as one of the Fantasy football sleepers 2022. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2022 to pick here.

