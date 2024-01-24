Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce put on a show in Kansas City's victory over the Buffalo Bills, securing five catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns. However, Kelce has failed to score a touchdown in seven of his last eight games overall. Kelce and the Chiefs will now visit the Baltimore Ravens in the 2024 AFC Championship Game on Sunday. Baltimore's defense has given up 19 points or fewer in its last five games and the Ravens allowed just 175 passing yards last week against the Texans. Should your playoff Fantasy football lineups include Kelce, or should you look elsewhere for value at the tight end position?

One player the model is high on this week: 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Aiyuk was quiet in San Francisco's thrilling victory over the Packers, finishing with just three receptions for 32 yards. Aiyuk has finished with 32 or fewer receiving yards in each of his last two games but he gets a mouthwatering matchup against a leaky Lions secondary on Sunday.

Detroit's defense has given up 345 or more passing yards in each of their last five games. Aiyuk has been targeted at least six times in five of his last seven contests, so he's getting plenty of opportunities to return value for your Fantasy football lineups. With Deebo Samuel (shoulder) questionable to play against Detroit, Aiyuk is in line for a big week against the Lions.

And a massive shocker: Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who threw for 287 yards and two touchdowns in last week's win over the Buccaneers, stumbles big-time and is ranked last among the four remaining starting QBs. The overall numbers were solid but Goff only averaged 6.7 yards per pass attempt against a Bucs defense that ranked 29th in the NFL against the pass this season.

Now the Lions will have a much tougher matchup against a 49ers defense that ranked fifth in the NFL in yards allowed per pass attempt (5.9). San Francisco held Jordan Love to just 194 yards on 34 pass attempts last week and intercepted the Green Bay quarterback twice after he had only thrown one pick in his previous nine games. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the NFL Divisional Round Fantasy football rankings.

