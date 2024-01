Tuesday was a fun day for us at CBS Sports. That's because we did our first, 12-team PPR mock draft for the 2024 season.

Yes, we know the NFL playoffs haven't started yet. And we're well aware that free agency and the NFL Draft will change many things with rosters for next season.

That's OK, we'll do plenty of mock drafts this offseason to reflect any changes. We like doing mock drafts, and this first one was a good chance for us to use what happened in the 2023 regular season and spin it forward to 2024.

For example, the first quarterback selected was Josh Allen in Round 4, and Patrick Mahomes was the No. 4 quarterback off the board in Round 5 behind Allen, Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson. Travis Kelce was still the No. 1 tight end drafted, but he fell to Round 3.

Kyren Williams went from being undrafted last season based on the CBS Sports Average Draft Position data to a first-round pick here at No. 12 overall. And Tyjae Spears (Round 6) was drafted ahead of Derrick Henry (Round 7) since Spears could be the starting running back for the Titans with Henry likely done in Tennessee.

There are many more things for you to digest from this mock draft. And we had a lot of fun doing it.

For me, I had the No. 6 overall pick, and I drafted the No. 2 running back off the board with Breece Hall. I'm beyond excited for Hall in 2024 since he'll be two years removed from his torn ACL in 2022, and Aaron Rodgers will hopefully improve the Jets offense in a major way.

My running backs on this roster should be exceptional with Hall, Rachaad White and Rhamondre Stevenson as the main options. I took a flier on Chase Brown in Round 9, and he might be the lead running back for the Bengals in 2024 if Joe Mixon doesn't return to Cincinnati. I also have Elijah Mitchell and Jaleel McLaughlin, and I'll roster Mitchell in plenty of leagues next year if he remains the handcuff to Christian McCaffrey, who will be 28 in June.

At receiver, my top two guys are fantastic in D.J. Moore and DK Metcalf, and I loved getting Jayden Reed in Round 5. Reed was actually the No. 2 rookie receiver in PPR points per game (13.5) behind only Tank Dell (15.0), and Reed should be considered the No. 1 receiver for the Packers heading into 2024.

Chris Godwin gives me a solid No. 4 receiver or flex option, and I drafted high-upside reserve receivers in Demario Douglas and A.T. Perry. Douglas could lead the Patriots in receptions in 2024 if New England brings in the right quarterback.

I waited on tight end (Evan Engram in Round 10) and quarterback (Jordan Love in Round 11), and I couldn't be happier with how that worked out. It's definitely to your benefit to wait on drafting a quarterback in 2024, and Brock Purdy (Round 10), Love and Kyler Murray (Round 13) were amazing value picks in this draft.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, CBS Fantasy

2. Daniel Schneier, Senior Editor, CBS Fantasy

3. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy

4. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer

5. Brandon Howard, Fantasy Editor

6. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

7. Thomas Shafer, FFT Podcast Producer

8. Joel Cox, CBS Sports VP Business Development

9. Frank Stampfl, FBT Podcast Host

10. Zach Brook, FFT Social Media Coordinator

11. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer

12. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host