We've spent the first week following the end of the regular season already looking ahead to 2024. Our CBS Sports staff has given you a look at our early top-12 quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends, and it was fun to break down every position.
Now, it's time to see how the puzzle starts to fit together with the first look at our top 24 overall rankings. In most 12-team Fantasy leagues, this could be what the first two rounds will look like on Draft Day.
The seven members of our CBS Sports staff who submitted their rankings -- me, Adam Aizer, Heath Cummings, Jacobs Gibbs, Dave Richard, Dan Schneier and Chris Towers -- all have a different view on the top 24. And it's going to be fun to debate these rankings over the next several months.
While free agency and the NFL Draft will alter these rankings, this is how we feel about the top 24 players following what just took place in the 2023 campaign. And there are plenty of things for you to study as you look in-depth at these rankings.
For example, look at the order of the top four receivers. We all have Tyreek Hill, CeeDee Lamb, Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase in that group, but the ranking of that foursome is all over the place, with Adam having Jefferson as high as No. 1 overall.
Are there any quarterbacks in the top 24? The answer is yes for Adam (Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts), Heath (Allen) and Chris (Allen), but the rest of us aren't drafting a quarterback until Round 3 at the earliest. For me, the position is too deep, and I don't want to chase Allen, Hurts, Lamar Jackson, or Patrick Mahomes in the first two rounds.
We all agree on the top two running backs in Christian McCaffrey and Breece Hall, but we differ on who should go third and so on. The candidates for the No. 3 running back spot are Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Jonathan Taylor, but Kyren Williams could also be in the mix.
That will be an interesting debate, as well as how many running backs should be drafted in the first round. You'll also see no tight ends in our top 24, which means Travis Kelce has fallen from the elite level of Fantasy options, and the earliest you should draft him is Round 3 in most leagues.
Have fun breaking down these top-24 rankings. And get ready to have plenty of rankings debates between now and August, especially following free agency and the NFL Draft.
Jamey Eisenberg
1. Christian McCaffrey
2. Tyreek Hill
3. CeeDee Lamb
4. Justin Jefferson
5. Ja'Marr Chase
6. Breece Hall
7. Bijan Robinson
8. Jahmyr Gibbs
9. Jonathan Taylor
10. Kyren Williams
12. A.J. Brown
13. De'Von Achane
14. Travis Etienne
15. Garrett Wilson
16. Chris Olave
17. Puka Nacua
18. D.J. Moore
19. Rachaad White
20. Isiah Pacheco
21. James Cook
22. Saquon Barkley
23. Michael Pittman
24. Rashee Rice
Adam Aizer
1. Justin Jefferson
2. Christian McCaffrey
3. Tyreek Hill
4. Breece Hall
5. Bijan Robinson
6. Ja'Marr Chase
7. Jonathan Taylor
8. Jahmyr Gibbs
9. CeeDee Lamb
10. Amon-Ra St. Brown
11. A.J. Brown
12. Garrett Wilson
13. Kyren Williams
14. Stefon Diggs
15. De'Von Achane
16. Travis Etienne
17. Puka Nacua
18. Josh Allen
19. Jalen Hurts
20. Saquon Barkley
21. Tank Dell
22. Chris Olave
23. Nico Collins
24. Rachaad White
Heath Cummings
1. Christian McCaffrey
2. CeeDee Lamb
3. Ja'Marr Chase
4. Tyreek Hill
5. Justin Jefferson
6. Breece Hall
7. Amon-Ra St. Brown
8. Jahmyr Gibbs
9. Bijan Robinson
10. A.J. Brown
11. Puka Nacua
12. Kyren Williams
13. Travis Etienne
14. Jonathan Taylor
15. Keenan Allen
16. D.J. Moore
17. Tank Dell
18. Garrett Wilson
19. Deebo Samuel
20. De'Von Achane
21. Rachaad White
22. Nico Collins
23. Alvin Kamara
24. Josh Allen
Jacob Gibbs
1. Christian McCaffrey
2. CeeDee Lamb
3. Justin Jefferson
4. Tyreek Hill
5. Ja'Marr Chase
6. A.J. Brown
7. Garrett Wilson
8. Breece Hall
9. Amon-Ra St. Brown
10. Jahmyr Gibbs
11. Kyren Williams
12. Chris Olave
13. Bijan Robinson
14. Michael Pittman
15. Jonathan Taylor
16. Rashee Rice
17. Brandon Aiyuk
18. Puka Nacua
19. Jaylen Waddle
20. DeVonta Smith
21. James Cook
22. Nico Collins
23. Tank Dell
24. D.J. Moore
Dave Richard
1. Christian McCaffrey
2. Breece Hall
3. CeeDee Lamb
4. Tyreek Hill
5. Justin Jefferson
6. Amon-Ra St. Brown
7. Jahmyr Gibbs
8. Kyren Williams
9. Bijan Robinson
10. Ja'Marr Chase
11. A.J. Brown
12. De'Von Achane
13. Travis Etienne
14. D.J. Moore
15. Jonathan Taylor
16. Saquon Barkley
17. Puka Nacua
18. Chris Olave
19. Deebo Samuel
20. Brandon Aiyuk
21. Garrett Wilson
22. James Cook
23. Michael Pittman
24. Stefon Diggs
Dan Schneier
1. Christian McCaffrey
2. Tyreek Hill
3. Ja'Marr Chase
4. CeeDee Lamb
5. Justin Jefferson
6. Amon-Ra St. Brown
7. Breece Hall
8. Bijan Robinson
9. Garrett Wilson
10. A.J. Brown
11. Jonathan Taylor
12. Jahymr Gibbs
13. Kyren Williams
14. Saquon Barkley
15. Stefon Diggs
16. Travis Etienne
17. Deebo Samuel
18. James Cook
19. Puka Nacua
20. Davante Adams
21. Isiah Pacheco
22. Rachaad White
23. Josh Jacobs
24. Chris Olave
Chris Towers
1. Christian McCaffrey
2. Justin Jefferson
3. Tyreek Hill
4. CeeDee Lamb
5. Ja'Marr Chase
6. Breece Hall
7. Amon-Ra St. Brown
8. Jonathan Taylor
9. Bijan Robinson
10. Jahmyr Gibbs
11. De'Von Achane
12. A.J. Brown
13. Puka Nacua
14. Garrett Wilson
15. D.J. Moore
16. Kyren Williams
17. Josh Allen
18. Travis Etienne
19. Mike Evans
20. Michael Pittman Jr.
21. Saquon Barkley
22. Josh Jacobs
23. James Cook
24. Stefon Diggs