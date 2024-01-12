We've spent the first week following the end of the regular season already looking ahead to 2024. Our CBS Sports staff has given you a look at our early top-12 quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends, and it was fun to break down every position.

Now, it's time to see how the puzzle starts to fit together with the first look at our top 24 overall rankings. In most 12-team Fantasy leagues, this could be what the first two rounds will look like on Draft Day.

The seven members of our CBS Sports staff who submitted their rankings -- me, Adam Aizer, Heath Cummings, Jacobs Gibbs, Dave Richard, Dan Schneier and Chris Towers -- all have a different view on the top 24. And it's going to be fun to debate these rankings over the next several months.

While free agency and the NFL Draft will alter these rankings, this is how we feel about the top 24 players following what just took place in the 2023 campaign. And there are plenty of things for you to study as you look in-depth at these rankings.

For example, look at the order of the top four receivers. We all have Tyreek Hill, CeeDee Lamb, Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase in that group, but the ranking of that foursome is all over the place, with Adam having Jefferson as high as No. 1 overall.

Are there any quarterbacks in the top 24? The answer is yes for Adam (Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts), Heath (Allen) and Chris (Allen), but the rest of us aren't drafting a quarterback until Round 3 at the earliest. For me, the position is too deep, and I don't want to chase Allen, Hurts, Lamar Jackson, or Patrick Mahomes in the first two rounds.

We all agree on the top two running backs in Christian McCaffrey and Breece Hall, but we differ on who should go third and so on. The candidates for the No. 3 running back spot are Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Jonathan Taylor, but Kyren Williams could also be in the mix.

That will be an interesting debate, as well as how many running backs should be drafted in the first round. You'll also see no tight ends in our top 24, which means Travis Kelce has fallen from the elite level of Fantasy options, and the earliest you should draft him is Round 3 in most leagues.

Have fun breaking down these top-24 rankings. And get ready to have plenty of rankings debates between now and August, especially following free agency and the NFL Draft.

Jamey Eisenberg

1. Christian McCaffrey

2. Tyreek Hill

3. CeeDee Lamb

4. Justin Jefferson

5. Ja'Marr Chase

6. Breece Hall

7. Bijan Robinson

8. Jahmyr Gibbs

9. Jonathan Taylor

10. Kyren Williams

11. Amon-Ra St. Brown

12. A.J. Brown

13. De'Von Achane

14. Travis Etienne

15. Garrett Wilson

16. Chris Olave

17. Puka Nacua

18. D.J. Moore

19. Rachaad White

20. Isiah Pacheco

21. James Cook

22. Saquon Barkley

23. Michael Pittman

24. Rashee Rice

Adam Aizer

1. Justin Jefferson

2. Christian McCaffrey

3. Tyreek Hill

4. Breece Hall

5. Bijan Robinson

6. Ja'Marr Chase

7. Jonathan Taylor

8. Jahmyr Gibbs

9. CeeDee Lamb

10. Amon-Ra St. Brown

11. A.J. Brown

12. Garrett Wilson

13. Kyren Williams

14. Stefon Diggs

15. De'Von Achane

16. Travis Etienne

17. Puka Nacua

18. Josh Allen

19. Jalen Hurts

20. Saquon Barkley

21. Tank Dell

22. Chris Olave

23. Nico Collins

24. Rachaad White

Heath Cummings

1. Christian McCaffrey

2. CeeDee Lamb

3. Ja'Marr Chase

4. Tyreek Hill

5. Justin Jefferson

6. Breece Hall

7. Amon-Ra St. Brown

8. Jahmyr Gibbs

9. Bijan Robinson

10. A.J. Brown

11. Puka Nacua

12. Kyren Williams

13. Travis Etienne

14. Jonathan Taylor

15. Keenan Allen

16. D.J. Moore

17. Tank Dell

18. Garrett Wilson

19. Deebo Samuel

20. De'Von Achane

21. Rachaad White

22. Nico Collins

23. Alvin Kamara

24. Josh Allen

Jacob Gibbs

1. Christian McCaffrey

2. CeeDee Lamb

3. Justin Jefferson

4. Tyreek Hill

5. Ja'Marr Chase

6. A.J. Brown

7. Garrett Wilson

8. Breece Hall

9. Amon-Ra St. Brown

10. Jahmyr Gibbs

11. Kyren Williams

12. Chris Olave

13. Bijan Robinson

14. Michael Pittman

15. Jonathan Taylor

16. Rashee Rice

17. Brandon Aiyuk

18. Puka Nacua

19. Jaylen Waddle

20. DeVonta Smith

21. James Cook

22. Nico Collins

23. Tank Dell

24. D.J. Moore

Dave Richard

1. Christian McCaffrey

2. Breece Hall

3. CeeDee Lamb

4. Tyreek Hill

5. Justin Jefferson

6. Amon-Ra St. Brown

7. Jahmyr Gibbs

8. Kyren Williams

9. Bijan Robinson

10. Ja'Marr Chase

11. A.J. Brown

12. De'Von Achane

13. Travis Etienne

14. D.J. Moore

15. Jonathan Taylor

16. Saquon Barkley

17. Puka Nacua

18. Chris Olave

19. Deebo Samuel

20. Brandon Aiyuk

21. Garrett Wilson

22. James Cook

23. Michael Pittman

24. Stefon Diggs

Dan Schneier

1. Christian McCaffrey

2. Tyreek Hill

3. Ja'Marr Chase

4. CeeDee Lamb

5. Justin Jefferson

6. Amon-Ra St. Brown

7. Breece Hall

8. Bijan Robinson

9. Garrett Wilson

10. A.J. Brown

11. Jonathan Taylor

12. Jahymr Gibbs

13. Kyren Williams

14. Saquon Barkley

15. Stefon Diggs

16. Travis Etienne

17. Deebo Samuel

18. James Cook

19. Puka Nacua

20. Davante Adams

21. Isiah Pacheco

22. Rachaad White

23. Josh Jacobs

24. Chris Olave

Chris Towers

1. Christian McCaffrey

2. Justin Jefferson

3. Tyreek Hill

4. CeeDee Lamb

5. Ja'Marr Chase

6. Breece Hall

7. Amon-Ra St. Brown

8. Jonathan Taylor

9. Bijan Robinson

10. Jahmyr Gibbs

11. De'Von Achane

12. A.J. Brown

13. Puka Nacua

14. Garrett Wilson

15. D.J. Moore

16. Kyren Williams

17. Josh Allen

18. Travis Etienne

19. Mike Evans

20. Michael Pittman Jr.

21. Saquon Barkley

22. Josh Jacobs

23. James Cook

24. Stefon Diggs