Now that the 2023 regular season is over, it's time for us to look ahead to the 2024 campaign. We know you're like us and already eager for those Fantasy drafts to begin for next season.

With that in mind, here is the first run of our 2024 top 12 quarterbacks from me, Adam Aizer, Heath Cummings, Jacob Gibbs, Dave Richard and Chris Towers. These rankings will change many times between now and July when training camp starts, especially with free agency and the NFL Draft.

But we're ready to get started on the 2024 season, and we love doing rankings. First, let's take a look back at what happened in 2023.

Here are the top 12 quarterbacks from this past season based on points per game (minimum five starts):

1. Josh Allen 26.2

2. Joe Flacco 25.0

3. Dak Prescott 24.2

4. Jalen Hurts 23.7

5. Lamar Jackson 23.6

6. Kirk Cousins 23.2

7. Brock Purdy 22.4

8. Jordan Love 22.3

9. C.J. Stroud 21.3

10. Patrick Mahomes 20.9

11. Justin Herbert 20.8

12. Kyler Murray 20.5

We had a lot of surprises from this group, especially when you compare it to the CBS Sports Average Draft Position data. Flacco was an incredible story to close the season as he came off his couch to help Fantasy managers in the playoffs, and he helped the Browns lock up the No. 5 seed in the AFC.

Prescott was QB12 in ADP, Purdy was QB21, Love was QB22 and Murray, who was coming back from a torn ACL, was QB25. He had a solid stretch run from Week 10 on to close as the No. 12 quarterback in points per game. Stroud didn't register an ADP on CBS this season, and he's likely the NFL Rookie of the Year.

Mahomes was the biggest bust at quarterback this season since he was drafted in Round 1 based on ADP, and no one expected him to barely average 20 points per game. His receiving corps was a big reason for his struggles, including a down year for Travis Kelce, and hopefully, the Chiefs will bring in help for Mahomes this offseason.

That's one of many storylines we'll be following for the quarterbacks this offseason. We also need to see if the tush push will still be allowed to help Hurts, is Stefon Diggs staying in Buffalo to help Allen and where is Fields playing, among other things.

There's a lot to digest over the next few months. But here is what our initial quarterback rankings look like for 2024.

Jamey Eisenberg

1. Josh Allen

2. Jalen Hurts

3. Lamar Jackson

4. Patrick Mahomes

5. Dak Prescott

6. Joe Burrow

7. Brock Purdy

8. C.J. Stroud

9. Jordan Love

10. Justin Fields

11. Anthony Richardson

12. Justin Herbert

Of note: I'm the highest on Love, who was amazing to close the season. He scored at least 20.7 Fantasy points in eight of his final nine games, including four games with at least 27.9 Fantasy points over that stretch. With a young receiving corps featuring Jayden Reed, Christian Watson, Dontayvion Wicks and Romeo Doubs, I'm excited to draft Love as a top-10 quarterback in 2024. He should be an amazing value pick on Draft Day.

Adam Aizer

1. Josh Allen

2. Jalen Hurts

3. Patrick Mahomes

4. Lamar Jackson

5. Joe Burrow

6. Justin Fields

7. C.J. Stroud

8. Kyler Murray

9. Anthony Richardson

10. Justin Herbert

11. Tua Tagovailoa

12. Brock Purdy

Of note: Adam is the only one here who does not have Prescott ranked in the top 12. We'll see what happens with Dallas in the NFL playoffs and the offseason, but I'm hopeful what Prescott did in 2023 with Mike McCarthy calling plays carries over to 2024. From Week 6 on, Prescott scored at least 26.9 Fantasy points in seven of his final 12 games in the regular season and had just one outing under 20.2 points over that span.

Heath Cummings

1. Josh Allen

2. Jalen Hurts

3. Lamar Jackson

4. Patrick Mahomes

5. Dak Prescott

6. Joe Burrow

7. C.J. Stroud

8. Brock Purdy

9. Justin Fields

10. Anthony Richardson

11. Kyler Murray

12. Justin Herbert

Of note: Heath is one of two people here with Murray in the top 12, along with Adam (Murray is QB13 for me). I love the way Murray played in his comeback from a torn ACL, and he scored at least 22.4 Fantasy points in four of eight starts to close the season. I'm hopeful the Cardinals improve his receiving corps, and Murray will be one of the best value picks in 2024 Fantasy drafts.

Jacob Gibbs

1. Jalen Hurts

2. Josh Allen

3. Lamar Jackson

4. Patrick Mahomes

5. Anthony Richardson

6. Dak Prescott

7. Brock Purdy

8. Joe Burrow

9. Justin Fields

10. C.J. Stroud

11. Justin Herbert

12. Jordan Love

Of note: Jacob is the lone person here with Hurts ranked ahead of Allen, and I've gone back and forth on those two already. But what stands out the most for Jacob is Richardson at No. 5, and I love that bold call. Richardson should be ready for training camp after the shoulder injury he suffered in Week 5, and he showed you glimpses of his greatness with two games of at least 22.9 Fantasy points in the two games he was able to finish. Hopefully, Michael Pittman returns as a free agent, but Richardson has top-five upside in his sophomore season.

Dave Richard

1. Josh Allen

2. Jalen Hurts

3. Lamar Jackson

4. Patrick Mahomes

5. Joe Burrow

6. Justin Herbert

7. Brock Purdy

8. Dak Prescott

9. C.J. Stroud

10. Anthony Richardson

11. Jordan Love

12. Justin Fields

Of note: Dave has Herbert at No. 6, and I'm hopeful the new regime for the Chargers can give him an upgraded receiving corps and a system to help him flourish. Keenan Allen will be 32 and was unable to finish this season as he missed the final four games with a heel injury. Mike Williams will be 30 and coming off a torn ACL suffered in Week 3. Quentin Johnston looks like a first-round bust. And Austin Ekeler, who will be 29, likely played his last game with the Chargers. There's a lot of uncertainty with Herbert, which is why he's just QB12 for me heading into 2024.

Chris Towers

1. Josh Allen

2. Jalen Hurts

3. Patrick Mahomes

4. Lamar Jackson

5. Justin Herbert

6. Joe Burrow

7. Anthony Richardson

8. Justin Fields

9. C.J. Stroud

10. Brock Purdy

11. Tua Tagovailoa

12. Dak Prescott

Of note: Chris and Adam are the only two people here with Tagovailoa in the top 12 (he's No. 11 for both), and I hope he can perform better in 2024 than he did to close 2023. Tagovailoa only had two games with more than 19 Fantasy points in his final eight games in the regular season, including five in a row below that total. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle battled injuries during that stretch, and the Dolphins run game was doing well, so there are reasons why Tagovailoa struggled. But his upside could be somewhat capped from a consistency standpoint, which is why he's just QB14 for me heading into 2024.