In an offense full of studs like Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk is often the forgotten starter, but he's coming off his first 1,000-yard season and enjoyed a mammoth Week 1 performance. Aiyuk caught all eight of his targets for 129 yards and two touchdowns against the Steelers to lead the team in all categories. Has Aiyuk done enough to earn a starting spot in your Week 2 Fantasy football lineups or will the presence of Kittle, Samuel and McCaffrey sink his position in the Week 2 Fantasy football rankings? Every week brings challenging Fantasy football start-sit decisions. Before you lock in your Week 2 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 2 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Top Week 2 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Lions running back David Montgomery. In four seasons with the Bears, Montgomery produced 4,849 scrimmage yards and scored 30 touchdowns. He signed with the Lions this offseason and looked like the No. 1 running back in Week 1 despite the presence of rookie Jahmyr Gibbs.

Montgomery had 21 carries for 74 yards and a touchdown, while Gibbs had seven carries for 42 yards and caught two passes for 18 yards. Now, Montgomery will match up with the Seahawks and had three extra days of rest after playing on Thursday night in Week 1. Seattle gave up a whopping 426 yards of total offense in a loss to the Rams, so the model ranks Montgomery as a top-12 running back for Week 2.

And a massive shocker: Jets running back Dalvin Cook, who had 33 yards on 13 carries in Week 1, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 35 at his position. A salary-cap casualty in Minnesota, Cook didn't sign with the Jets until late in the preseason and practiced sparingly while recovering from an offseason shoulder injury.

In Week 1, he split carries almost right down the middle with Breece Hall, who was also coming off a surgery to repair a torn ACL. However, Hall was the far more productive player, carrying the ball 10 times for 127 yards (including an 83-yard run) and catching one pass for 20 yards. Predicting the workload split in New York any given week is going to be difficult, especially with Aaron Rodgers out for the season, which is why the model is fading Cook in Week 2. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 2 Fantasy football rankings.

The model is also calling for a surprising tight end you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top five of its Week 2 Fantasy football rankings.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising tight end could lead you to victory?