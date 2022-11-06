With a season-high six teams on bye this week, the depth of your Fantasy football lineups will be tested. This could actually make Week 9 Fantasy football start-sit decisions easier since you don't have as many available players to make roster decisions on. Also, with players such as Keenan Allen, James Conner, D'Andre Swift, and Jonathan Taylor battling injuries, your list of active players could get even smaller. With Taylor out and Nyheim Hines off to Buffalo, how high should Deon Jackson be in your Week 9 Fantasy football rankings? Before you lock in your Week 9 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 9 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Cowboys running back Tony Pollard, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Pollard recorded 14 carries for 131 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Bears. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 9 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk. The Jags acquired Calvin Ridley at the trade deadline, but he's suspended for the 2022 season, so Kirk remains Trevor Lawrence's No. 1 wideout. The former Cardinal is averaging a career-high 62.3 receiving yards per game and ranks eighth among receivers with four touchdown catches.

Don't be surprised if that number grows on Sunday with the Raiders' 25th-ranked passing defense coming to town. Only two teams have allowed more passing touchdowns than the Raiders, and Las Vegas has given up 10 passing TDs over its last four games alone. Kirk is a top-20 wideout in the Week 9 Fantasy football WR rankings, per the model, making him a WR2 in all-sized leagues. See who else to target here.

And a massive shocker: Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who's scored at least one touchdown in four of his seven games this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position. Edwards-Helaire carried the ball six times for 32 yards and a touchdown in Kansas City's victory over the 49ers on Oct. 23.

However, Edwards-Helaire has seen his usage steadily drop in recent weeks. After catching at least three passes in his first three games, he's recorded four catches in his last four games combined while receiving double-digit carries just once. Plus, Edwards-Helaire and the Chiefs will square off against the Tennessee Titans, a defense that's giving up just 89.1 rushing yards per game this season, which ranks second in the NFL. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Edwards-Helaire is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 9. See who else to fade here.

How to set Week 9 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 9 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 9 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.