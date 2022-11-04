Titans running back Derrick Henry continued his dominance against Houston with a 219-yard outing last week, scoring two touchdowns and averaging 6.8 yards per carry. Henry has now gone over 100 rushing yards in four consecutive games, giving him momentum heading into an AFC showdown against Kansas City during the Week 9 NFL schedule. The Titans were without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) against Houston and he is listed as questionable to play this week. If Tannehill remains sidelined or is limited, would Henry shoot to the top of the Week 9 Fantasy football rankings and be among the top Fantasy football picks? Henry is facing a Kansas City defense that has allowed at least 20 points in every game this season. Before you lock in your Week 9 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 9 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Cowboys running back Tony Pollard, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Pollard recorded 14 carries for 131 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Bears. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

One player the model is high on this week: Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman. The Panthers drastically changed the dynamic of their backfield when they traded star running back Christian McCaffrey to San Francisco. Foreman and Chuba Hubbard combined for 218 total yards against Tampa Bay two weeks ago before Foreman had 118 rushing yards and three touchdowns against Atlanta last week when Hubbard was sidelined with an ankle injury.

There is a chance that Hubbard has to sit out this week as well, which would give Foreman a shot to rack up 20-plus carries again. Carolina called up Spencer Brown from the practice squad last week, but he only had six attempts for 27 yards. Foreman is facing a Cincinnati defense that allowed 172 rushing yards in a loss to Cleveland on Halloween, making this a favorable matchup for the veteran. See who else to target here.

And a massive shocker: Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who's scored at least one touchdown in four of his seven games this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position. Edwards-Helaire carried the ball six times for 32 yards and a touchdown in Kansas City's victory over the 49ers on Oct. 23.

However, Edwards-Helaire has seen his usage steadily drop in recent weeks. After catching at least three passes in his first three games, he's recorded four catches in his last four games combined while receiving double-digit carries just once. Plus, Edwards-Helaire and the Chiefs will square off against the Tennessee Titans, a defense that's giving up just 89.1 rushing yards per game this season, which ranks second in the NFL. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Edwards-Helaire is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 9. See who else to fade here.

